Leon Phillip Matthews, age 79, of Paducah, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:18 p.m., at his residence.
He was a member of Rocky Ford Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the usher board. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with the Local Union #8 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Matthews; his parents, Leslie and Lettie Matthews; three sisters and five brothers.
He is survived by his sister, Dr. Lottie Lecian of Phoenix, Arizona, and also Calvin Matthews of Hickory, North Carolina, Joyce (Marcus Jones) Marchella Farley of Cincinnati, Ohio; cousin, Gloria Gholston of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Ocie Dance of Paducah, Joyce O. Farley and Jermaine Tandy, Jr., his special friend, Mary, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, 2 p.m., at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Gregory Williams and Rev. Ronnie Beyers officiating.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
