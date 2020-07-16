Leon Lanier, 66, of West Paducah, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Leon was an avid fisherman and worked most of his life as a self-employed painter.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pam Lanier of West Paducah; his mother, Noma Fehr of Coal City, Illinois; one son, Brad Wallace (Anne) of West Paducah; four brothers, Kenny Lanier of Coal City, Illinois, Tom Fehr of Coal City, Illinois, Tim Fehr of Joliet, Illinois, and Chris Fehr of Chatham, Illinois; four sisters, Brenda Anderson of Braidwood, Illinois, Sandy Paquet of South Wilmington, Illinois, Julie Housman of Essex, Illinois, and Laurie Bianchetti of Diamond, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Mathis, Beau Mathis, Cameron Wallace, and Abbigale Wallace.
Leon was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lanier; his father, Bill Lanier; and stepfather, Juan Fehr.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Billy Dale Crabtree and Rev. Dale Harrell officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Road Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help to maintain State COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent
to morrowfuneral
