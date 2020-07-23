Leon Hawkins, 81, of Paducah, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was born the son of the late Otis W. Hawkins, and the late Bessie Thomasson. He was retired from U.P.S., a Kentucky Colonel, a member of Southland Baptist Temple, and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Southland Baptist Temple with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Southland Baptist Temple from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, July 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
He is survived by his sons, Brandon Hawkins (Sarah) of Paducah, and Jarrod Hawkins; his daughters, Beth Ann Foster of Michigan, and Lucinda Chavez (Chris) of Michigan; his brothers, Glenn Hawkins (Joretta) of Paducah, Charles “Chili” Hawkins (Peggy) of Paducah, Kenneth Hawkins of Missouri, and Gaylon Hawkins (Louise) of Paducah; his sister, Nedra Cole of Benton; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Hawkins; and sisters, Eva Mae Freeman, Lillian Henry, and Eudell Prince.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
