HAZEL — Leon Barrow, 88, of Hazel, died at 4:55 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Sybil Mathis Barrow; a daughter, Rita Cherry; and a grandson, John Edward Cherry.
There will be no public services. Entombment will be in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
