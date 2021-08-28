Lenore Betty Parsons, 98, of Paducah, passed away at 10:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1922, in Bellwood Pennsylvania.
Lenore was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where she served as a former Sunday School teacher. She served as the facilitator for the WMU and sang in the senior citizen’s choir. She enjoyed making and sending her own greeting cards with devotionals included in each one. She loved gardening and flowers. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother. Her main life mission was to serve along side of her husband for more than 40 years in his ministry as a pastor’s wife.
Surviving are her children, Roanne McDonald of Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Becky (Nick) Finley of Paducah, and Phillip (Peggy) Parsons of Billings, Montana; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. George Emerson Parsons; one son, Rev. Timothy John Parsons; two brothers; and six sisters. Her parents were Calvin and Esther Barley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A special thanks to the staff at Providence Point Healthcare for their exceptional care for our mother over the past two years.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to First Baptist Church Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.