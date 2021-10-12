Lenora Alice Baucum, 86, of Paducah, passed away of renal failure at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Baucum was the youngest child of Clarence E. and Minnie Alice Fiser. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Richard (Dick) Baucum. She was also preceded by her nine siblings, Ethel, Clarence, George, Aileen, Vanda, Van Dudley, Ruth, Jeanette, and Jackie.
Mr. and Mrs. Baucum operated an antique restoration shop on Estes Lane for years. Mr. Baucum was a retired Carpenter, and master woodcarver. Mrs. Baucum repaired antique wicker and did seat weaving. She was retired from the school cafeteria system where she was employed at Cooper-Whiteside for many years.
She is survived by an only child, Penny Baucum Fields, executive director of the William Clark Market House Museum. Mrs. Baucum is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Jerry Tucker of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church. There will be no funeral, and only a private graveside interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Market House Museum artifact fund, P.O. Box 12, Paducah, KY 42002.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.