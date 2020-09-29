Hickman — Lennon Kash Black, 4, gained her Angel Wings on Friday, September, 25, 2020, at 7:08 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.
Lennon Kash had an old soul and a big heart. She was a farm girl who always wanted to go check the beans. She longed for the ocean and 100 sand toys, and no less. Lennon loved to shop and always wanted to get on Amazon to do more shopping. She had a passion for police vehicles and loved seeing her daddy drive one around. But, most importantly, Lennon loved to pray, and one prayer was never enough.
Lennon attended Oscar Baptist Church and West Hickman Baptist Church.
Lennon is survived by her father, Jay Black of Hickman; mother, Erika Black, and fiancé, Clay Parker Newton, of Wickliffe. She is survived by her biggest sister, Kylie Brooke, and big sister, Kinsley Jaye Black; grandparents Greg and Teresa Black of Hickman and Joe and Alice Bowles of Arlington; great-grandparents James and Lillie Mae Black of Hickman; aunts, Ashley and husband Derek Goodson of Hickman and Felisha and husband JP Amberg of Hickman; uncle, William Bowles of Travelers Rest,
South Carolina, and several cousins.
Lennon was preceded in death by great-grandparents James “Kingfish” and Melba King, Frankie and MawMaw Bowles and Joyce Birmingham; great-great-grandmother Pearle Hulin; and Aunt Wanda Wilson.
Visitation for Lennon will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at West Hickman Baptist Church in Hickman from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at West Hickman Baptist Church with Jay Black, Rev. Ryan Baker, Rev. Archie Larry and Rev. Mark Lambert officiating.
Internment will follow at Hickman City Cemetery, Hickman.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be sent to Book for Hope, 22 Barrington Circle, Paducah, KY 42003.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
