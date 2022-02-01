CALVERT CITY — Lena “Sue” Husher, 90, of Calvert City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan to her late parents, James C. and Dora Mae Owens. Sue was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She was very involved in the Calvert City Estill Chapter 73 of Eastern Star where she held multiple offices, including grand electa from 1994-1995 and state officer one year. She loved playing golf at the Calvert City Country Club and traveled extensively over the years with her husband, Robert Earl “Bob” Husher Sr., throughout the country and world, including several trips to the Holy Land and Europe.
Sue is survived by three daughters, Barbara Taylor (Bob), of Sikeston, Missouri, Diane Brown, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Kathy Rudolph (Van), of Calvert City; one son, Robert Husher Jr. (Sally), of Hickory; one sister-in-law, Betty Boyd, of Calvert City; one brother, Paul Owen (Lucy), of Calvert City; seven grandchildren, Randy Carmack (Jenny), Brett Rudolph (Jennifer), Chad Rudolph (Katie), Matthew Husher, Colton Husher, Lucas Campbell (Krista), Zach Campbell (Tori); several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three infant daughters, Marjorie Mae Husher, Linda Sue Husher, Stephanie Jane Husher; one infant son, John James Husher; one son-in-law, Delmer Brown; three sisters, Geraldine Colson, Barbara Fields, Elizabeth Owen; one brother, Henry Thomas Owen; two grandchildren, Brandy Brown Clark and Scott Carmack.
Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. with Eastern Star rites. Rev. Justin Mason officiated. Burial followed at Provine Cemetery in Marshall County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Sue’s memory to the charity of your choice.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
