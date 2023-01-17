Lena Ruth Seay, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 6:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Ruth was born in Melber, on Saturday, March 22, 1930, to Jack and Ruby Byerley. Prior to her marriage to Ernest, she worked at Claussner Hosiery Company in Paducah. She was a member, for over 60 years, of Bible Baptist Church/Heartland Worship Center, where she attended Jim Boyd’s Sunday School class.
Mrs. Seay is survived by her daughter, Roxane Price (Kenny) of Paducah; her brother, Alben Byerley (Jean) of Mobile, Alabama; her grandchildren, David Price, Brooke Webb, Reagan Webb, and Caroline Bouren (Hayden); her five great grandchildren; her son-in-law, Champ Webb.
Mrs. Seay was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Ernest “Cowboy” Seay; her daughter, Sandy Webb; her son, Bobby Seay; her parents, Jack Byerley and Ruby Lindsey Byerley; her sisters, Ruby Crandel, Clystie Gibson and Mary Rule; her brother, Jack Byerley; her grandson, Daniel Webb.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
