Lena Ruth Seay, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 6:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ruth was born in Melber, on Saturday, March 22, 1930, to Jack and Ruby Byerley. Prior to her marriage to Ernest, she worked at Claussner Hosiery Company in Paducah. She was a member, for over 60 years, of Bible Baptist Church/Heartland Worship Center, where she attended Jim Boyd’s Sunday School class.

Service information

Jan 18
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jan 17
Visitation
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
