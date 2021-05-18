BENTON — Lena Marie O’Bryan, 72, of Benton, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a retired inspector with the Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park and previously was the receiving manager at Walmart in Princeton.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Doyle O’Bryan of Benton; a son, Jerry Doyle O’Bryan of Hardin; a daughter, Sheila Marie Wadsworth of Benton; a brother, Virgil Lewis of South Shore; a sister, Shirley Boling of Dycusburg; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister. Her parents were Oval Thomas and Elma (Keaton) Lewis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steven Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Dycusburg Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Alford-Hardin Lodge No. 925, P.O. Box 196, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
