SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Lemma Joyce Cornwell, 80, of South Chicago Heights, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. James Olympia Fields Hospital in Chicago.
Lemma was retired from factory work and of the Southern Baptist Faith. She enjoyed watching TV and movies, spending time with her cats, playing slot machines on her computer, and visiting Harrah’s.
Surviving are her three children, James (Wendy) Cornwell of Phoenix, Arizona, Louis Cornwell of Tennessee, and Brenda (Robert) Cornett of South Chicago Heights; one brother, Leon (Donna) Champion of Murray, Kentucky; two sisters, Charlene Savage of Nevada and Aileen (Edwin) Ruffalo of Paducah, Kentucky; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Cornwell; and one sister, Elizabeth Leaser. Her parents were Jesse and Loraine Champion.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell. Burial will follow at Hicks Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
