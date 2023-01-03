Leland “Lee” Howard Stephens, 88, of Paducah, passed away 10:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Lee was born and raised in Old Hickory, Tennessee where he attended DuPont Elementary School and DuPont High School. He attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and is a graduate of Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1956. After graduation he was employed by the DuPont Company from 1956 to 1985 as an Engineer, a supervisor, and a manager. Lee worked a s an engineer’s aid one summer for the TVA at the Shawnee power plant and one summer for DuPont in Charlestown, IN as an electrician’s helper. After his retirement from DuPont, he and his wife Phyllis moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina to work in a ministry in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lee also worked as a consultant for Day Engineering Company in Charlotte, North Carolinam from 1985 — 1988 before moving back to Paducah. Lee worked for John Brown Engineering Company in Calvert City as an engineer and manager from 1988 — 1994. Lee and Phyllis moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, where they worked in a ministry there before moving back to Paducah in 1996. Lee was a very active member of Heartland Worship.
Lee is survived by his wife Phyllis of 65+ years, two sons, Keith Stephens (Jan), of Grayson, Georgia, and Dennis Stephens (Tammy — deceased) of LaPlace, Louisiana; three grandsons, Matthew Stephens and Adam Stephens of Louisiana and Luke Stephens of Georgia; one step granddaughter Morgan Thomas (Michael) of Georgia; one step great granddaughter Dani Thomas of Georgia; one great grandson Ezra Stephens of Louisiana. Lee was preceded by his parents J.B. and Pauline Stephens of Hendersonville, Tennessee; two brothers, Ray Stephens (Sue) of Wilmington, Delaware, and Bobby Stephens of Nashville, Tennessee.
