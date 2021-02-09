POTTSVILLE — Leland Keeling, 72, of Pottsville, went to his heavenly home at 10:13 a.m. Feb. 5, 2021.
Leland was born in Fulton on Feb. 9, 1948, to Milton “M.R.” and Dorothy Pennebaker Keeling. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and an Army Veteran serving the Vet Core in Alaska. He retired from P&L Railway after 43 years. Leland was a rich man with the love of family and friends. He lived a very passionate life doing what he loved. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and adventurer by heart. He explored these talents from the East Coast to the West Coast and the last frontier of Alaska. He spent his last days studying Native American archaeology. Leland was a 1966 Lowes High School graduate, Regional FFA President, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Leland is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Eddings Keeling; three children, Angela (Kenny) Traylor of Mayfield, Lance (Emilie) Keeling of Fancy Farm, and Clint (Heather) Keeling of Symsonia; seven grandchildren, Kendra, Jaden, Logan, Luke, Isaiah, Carter, and Max; one great-grandchild, Luella; sister-in-law, Vickie Keeling of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Keeling.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rick Miller officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all attending practice social distancing and to wear a mask at all times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.