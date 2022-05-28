The Rev. Leland Ray Hall, 84, of Chillicothe, Texas, originally of Paducah, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Texas.
Memorial to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fellowship Assembly of Jesus Christ, 2154 Oaks Road, Paducah. Rev. Rocky Hill and Shorty King will officiate.
He was a minister and piano player for several churches and religious organizations across the United States.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Glenda Hall; one daughter, Stefanie Mack; two sons, Derick Hall, John Hall; five step daughters, Suzanne Brooks, Rebecca Huey, Aimee Sawyer, Meredith DeBorde, Donna McCarthy; one step son, Robert Pounds; two sisters, Ruth Karr, Mary Ellen Knowles; three nieces; and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by two nephews. His parents were Ralph (Doc) and Lena Bernice Garrett Hall.
