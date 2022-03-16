METROPOLIS, Ill. — Leland Bakehouse, 83, of rural Metropolis, passed away at 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church with Tom Emmerson officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Leland was retired from Honeywell after 39 years of service. He was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, the National Rifle Association, and served for over 15 years as a board member of the Massac County Fire Protection District.
Leland is survived by his children, Brenda Bakehouse, Nancy Jones and husband Wayne, and Mike Bakehouse and wife Amy; son-in-law, Tom Emmerson; 11 grandchildren, Jenny Beach and husband Shawn, Daniel Lewis and wife Somer, Brooke Johnson, Sarah Spencer and husband Daryl, Andrew Emmerson, Brandon Bakehouse, Dylan Bakehouse and wife Michelle, Logan Bakehouse, Grace Bakehouse, Christi Morris and husband Chris, and Ashley Powell and husband Dax; 23 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gloria Whitten and husband Leo; special friend, Joan Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace (Trampe) Bakehouse; wife of 54 years, Charlotte L. (Potterbaum) Bakehouse; daughter, Debbie Emmerson; granddaughters, Leslie Lewis and Crystal Green; grandson, Landon Lewis.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9 am to 11 am at St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made in Leland’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bakehouse, Dylan Bakehouse, Andrew Emmerson, Preston Morris, Daniel Lewis, and Lynn Loverkamp.
Honorary pallbearer will be Logan Bakehouse, who is currently serving his country on active duty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
