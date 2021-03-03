BROOKPORT, Ill. — Lela Henson, 70, of Brookport, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Otterbein Cemetery in Pope County, with Rev. Mark Staton officiating.
Lela is survived by her sons, Donnie Ray Henson and wife Roslyn, and Ronnie Lee Henson and wife Amy; sister, Ethel Henley and husband Bobby; several nieces and nephews.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Lyndoff and Essie (Williamson) Hannah; husband of 48 years, Lee Henson; sisters, Betty Lou Hannah, Margaret Parmley, Geraldine Hannah, Eulene Owens; brother, Robert Joe Hannah.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. We ask all that attend wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Henson, Donnie Henson, Robbie Hannah, Chris Hannah, Eugene Henley, Kevin Henley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
