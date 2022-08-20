METROPOLIS, Ill. — Lela C. Matthews, 84 of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with a graveside service following at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Pastor Clay Blankenbaker officiating.
Lela had previously attended New Beginnings Baptist Church, was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, AARP, was baptized into the Baptist faith, and was the Past President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary Chalmette Post #3706.
Lela is survived by her sons, Robert N. Matthews, Jr. and Jerry Wayne Matthews (Sara Jamison); granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Matthews; great-grandson, R.J. Bachelder; sister, Audrey Lee Hammett; and several nieces and nephews.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Edward Clark and Mamie Pearl (White) Patrick; husband, Robert Nelson Matthews, Sr.; son, Ronald Edward Matthews; brothers, Langston Leroy Clark and Harlin Edward Clark; and sister, Elaine Fortenberry.
Memorials may be made in Lela’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
To plant a tree in memory of Lela Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
