Leila McManus

Leila P. McManus, 92, of Paducah, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
She was a charter member of Reidland Baptist Church.
Mrs. McManus is survived by two sons, Tom McManus of Paducah and Billy Frank McManus of Calvert City; a sister, Mattie Darnell of Paducah; a brother, Molloy Jackson Jr. of Paducah; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Eugene McManus; her mother, Georgie Doom Jackson; her stepfather, Molloy Jackson Sr.; and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Mount Kenton Cemetery with the Rev. Rob Ison officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
