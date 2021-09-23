Leigh Ann (Underwood) Alton, 54, of Hickory, passed away at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Alton was a music director at Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her parents, Ken and Betty Underwood of Paducah; one daughter, Hannah Leigh Alton of Paducah; one brother-in-law, Jesse Mitchell of Paducah; one niece, Emma Henry of Tucson, Arizona; one nephew, Ethan Mitchell of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Krista Mitchell.
Memorial Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rob Ison and Tim Threatt officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas 75251.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
