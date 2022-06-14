FANCY FARM — Lee Nolan Faulkner, 89, of Fancy Farm, (formerly of the Detroit area) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born June 18, 1932, in Wolfe County, to John and Grace (Napier) Faulkner. Lee loved to tell jokes, watch UK Wildcats Basketball, talk to his friends, and was a proud Mason. He had a lifelong passion for playing the mandolin and bluegrass music.
Lee was internationally respected in the bluegrass music world for his artistry on the mandolin and for his songwriting ability. He initially played with groups such as the Powell County Boys and the Kentucky Troubadours in his home state before moving to Brighton in the 1950s. There he played and recorded on Pathway and Starday record labels with Red Ellis, who was a radio DJ on WHRV in Ann Arbor. He served as a mentor to many musically-inclined University of Michigan students who played in his band, The Big Sandy Boys, including Doug Green (“Riders in the Sky”) and Andy Stein (“Commander Cody”). In the early 1970s, Lee began to play with Kentucky transplants, Earl, James and Charlie Miller — The Miller Brothers — in the Detroit area, and he maintained an especially close personal and musical friendship with James Miller throughout the rest of their lives. The band recorded historically important bluegrass records for Jessup Records of Jackson, and Old Homestead Records of Brighton. Lee’s mandolin style, which was strongly influenced by Bill Monroe and the blues, was highlighted on “The Legendary Kentucky Mandolin of Nolan Faulkner” album, which consisted almost entirely of original songs and arrangements. He was in great demand locally for studio recording, and he appeared on albums by Lee Allen, Wade Mainer, Bob Smallwood, Larry Sparks, Joe Meadows, Clyde Moody, Charlie Moore, John Hunley, and others. He continued to play locally throughout the 1980s and 1990s with John Hunley and his Lost Kentuckians at their home base of Jack Daniel’s Lounge in Lincoln Park, and he traveled and recorded with Roy McGinnis and the Sunnysiders, Robert White and the Candy Mountain Boys, and James Miller. His musical career was recently featured in an article published in September 2021 in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine.
Lee was preceded in death by five children, Shawn, Timmy, and Jimmy Faulkner, Penny Faulkner Rose, and Gail (Carl) Faulkner Rogers. He is survived by three children, Wanda Faulkner Underwood, Brent (Robin) Faulkner, and Tony (Laura) Faulkner; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Per Lee’s wishes, no services will be held.
