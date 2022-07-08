GRAND RIVERS — Lee Jones, 81, of Grand Rivers, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and son.
Lee was born on May 17, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Chester and Minnie (Wright) Jones.
He was of the Baptist faith and a long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland. Lee graduated in 1959 from Livingston Central High School and received his B.S., M.A., and Rank 1 from Murray State University. He spent 29 of his 30-year career in education working for the school system in Livingston County. Through his career he held positions of teacher, elementary school principal, director of pupil and personnel (DPP), and superintendent. He retired from the school system in 1995. Lee operated a small farm with his brother, James (Jones Brothers) and was an avid golfer. On the golf course, he always had a smile on his face no matter how he was playing and had words of “encouragement” for his “duffer” friends.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Crenshaw); one son, Charles Lee (Crystal) of Benton; two grandsons, Colin Hank Lee and Christian Monroe; one brother, James (Rebecca) Jones of Smithland; one nephew, Darrell (Michelle) Jones of Smithland; two nieces, Dana (Roger) Broyles of Tennessee, and Denise (Chris) Sutton of Eddyville; two great-nephews, Weston Jones and Kit Sutton; and one great-niece, Dare Martin.
He was preceded in death by one infant son, Samuel R. Jones; one infant daughter, Lisa Gay Jones; and his parents, Chester and Minnie Jones.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. C.C. Brasher and Rev. Rex Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Landrum Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to the service hour Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel in Smithland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: Livingston County Helping Hands at P.O. Box 296, 509 Mill St. Smithland, KY 42081; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
