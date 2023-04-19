Lee Edward Smallman, 95, of Paducah passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Lee retired from Local 236 where he worked as a teamster. He enjoyed woodworking, antiques, hunting, and fishing.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
10:00AM-12:30PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Apr 21
Graveside Service
Friday, April 21, 2023
1:00PM
Maplelawn Park Cemetery
1335 N 13th St,
Paducah, KY 42001
