BENTON — Lee Allen Peeler, 55 of Benton, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.

Born Sunday, Nov. 27, 1966, in Paducah, he was the son of Roy Peeler and the late Donna (Miller) Peeler.

He was a machinist, a member of Impact Church and of the Briensburg — T.L. Jefferson Masonic Lodge #401.

He is survived by his wife, Angela J. (Tucker) Peeler of Benton; daughter, Miranda Elkins husband Dalton of Benton; father, Roy Peeler of Benton; and grandchildren, Kammy Jo Humphrey and Marlee Kay Elkins.

A Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Young and Rev. Joel Frizzell officiating.

Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.

The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with 7 p.m. Masonic rites will be held at 7 p.m.

Service information

Mar 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 5, 2022
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Mar 4
Visitation
Friday, March 4, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Mar 4
Masonic Service
Friday, March 4, 2022
6:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
