CALVERT CITY — Leamon Junior “Buck” Futrell, 86, of Calvert City, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home.
He retired after 32 years as a pipefitter for B.F. Goodrich Chemical in Calvert City. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Shirley (Fike) Futrell; two daughters, Tina D. Carroll of Benton and Alicia Browning of Calvert City; two sons, Mark Allen Futrell of Benton and Barry Jevon Futrell of Lahaina, Hawaii; a sister, Amanda Ming of Paducah; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, A. Keith Futrell; 11 brothers; and six sisters. His parents were William Leamon and Avella (Boyd) Futrell.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Jimmy Franks will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Calvert City Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003; or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
