WICKLIFFE — Leah Raye Campbell Rundles, 58, of Wickliffe passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Leah was a member of Full Gospel Temple Church in Wickliffe. She was an avid camper as well as a loving mother, Nana and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Mark Rundles of Wickliffe; her mother, LaVerne Phillips of Kevil; three sons, Christopher Douglas Rundles of Wickliffe, Joshua Allen Jones of Paducah and Jordan Lee Jones of Wickliffe; two sisters, her twin sister Lisa Turner of Wickliffe and Jerri Worthington of Nashville, Tennessee; and two brothers, Chuck Hart of West Virginia and James Aaron Campbell of Barlow.
She was preceded in death by her father James Campbell and step-father Tony Phillips and her aunt and uncle, Luther and Thelma Adams.
A memorial service for Leah will be held at a later date and time.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at www.morrowfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.