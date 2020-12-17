MARION — Layla Ann Roberts, infant daughter of Jordan and Tiffany Roberts of Marion, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Roger Roberts and Larry and Debbie Hearell, all of Marion; great-grandmother, Frances Herrin of Marion; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Debbie Roberts.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mapleview Cemetery with interment to follow. The family will receive visitors from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion.
Donations may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donors Association.
