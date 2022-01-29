Lawrence Phillip Wurth, 82, of Paducah, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was a veteran of the Army, worked in construction and was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Wurth, of Louisville; sister, Hilda Alligood, of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence George Wurth and Annie Marie (Huebschmann) Wurth.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
There will be no visitation.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
