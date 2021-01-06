Lawrence Raymond Neihoff, 67, of Paducah, died at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Neihoff was a retired machinist.
Survivors include three daughters, Sarah Fess of Magnolia, Texas, Shannon Krimple of Paducah, and Jessica Carrothers of Canton, Ohio; a son, Jason Neihoff of Marengo, Illinois; a brother, Bobby Neihoff; eight sisters, Margaret Ballard, Linda Hines, Sandy Gish, Sharon Caldwell, Jeannie Spraggs, Pat Cashon, Liz Nelson and Thelma Thompson; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Elnora Girten Neihoff; and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
