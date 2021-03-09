Lawrence “Larry” D. Hayden, 77, of Paducah, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was known as “The Breadman” and was retired from Bunny Bread. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the American Legion Post 31. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Sherryl Hayden of Paducah; his daughter, Stephanie (Chris) Yarber of Paducah; two brothers, Buck (Eva) Hayden and Jim (Glenna) Hayden; and two grandsons, Jalen Yarber and Tye Yarber.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Hayden and Joseph Hayden; and one sister, Stella Nelson. His parents were Charles and Mary Catherine Hayden.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
