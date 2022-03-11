CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lawrence James (Larry) Corley, 66, of Carbondale, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Born Jan. 20, 1956, in Paducah. His parents were Lawrence O. Corley and Beverley Hogue Corley Hoefs.
Larry is survived by his wife, Gabriela; sons, Joshua and Daniel; and grandson, Heath; sisters, Joy Hopen and Tracie Jackson; and many aunts, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
