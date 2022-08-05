KEVIL — Lawrence Esmond Middleton, 93, of Kevil, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Life Care Center of La Center, Kentucky.

Early in life he graduated from Barlow-Kevil High School in the Class of 1947. Then he was drafted into the U.S. Marines where he participated in the exercises of the Atomic Commission at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada. Lawrence was baptized and joined Kevil First Baptist Church when he was 13 years old. He served as a deacon for over 40 years and was Sunday School Director for several years.

