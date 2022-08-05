KEVIL — Lawrence Esmond Middleton, 93, of Kevil, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Life Care Center of La Center, Kentucky.
Early in life he graduated from Barlow-Kevil High School in the Class of 1947. Then he was drafted into the U.S. Marines where he participated in the exercises of the Atomic Commission at Camp Desert Rock, Nevada. Lawrence was baptized and joined Kevil First Baptist Church when he was 13 years old. He served as a deacon for over 40 years and was Sunday School Director for several years.
In the mid 1950’s Lawrence moved to Louisville, Kentucky and was employed at Ford Motor Company for several years. Later he moved back to Kevil, and retired from Teamster Union No. 236. Lawrence also farmed in Ballard County for several years. His family was his pride and joy and was a loyal fan of all of their sporting events and activities.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clara Mae Middleton; a son, Bob Allen Middleton and his wife Trina of Kevil; a grandson, Jay Allen Middleton and his wife Ami; three great granddaughters, Collin Clare, Brady Jay, and Parker Bailey all of Kevil; a cousin, Andolene Perkins Inman of Springfield, Missouri.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Mae Sullenger; step father, D.P. Sullenger; father, Odell Middleton; step mother, Bea Middleton and a special sister in law, Ruby Jo George and husband Tom George.
Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Bertram officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Kevil First Baptist Church, 986 N 1st Street Kevil, Kentucky 42053; or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 10 Kevil, Kentucky 42053.
To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Middleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.