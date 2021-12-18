FULTON — Lawrence Edward Mitchell, 76, of Fulton, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 9:09 a.m. at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a member of Saint Edwards Catholic church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a graduate of Murray State University and retired from both the State of Kentucky and State of Tennessee Correctional Complexes as a Probation and Parole Officer.

A United States veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Reserve.

Preceding him in death was his parents, Homer Harrison Mitchell and Excell Clevette Pryor Mitchell and seven brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Mitchell of Fulton, four daughters, Roxanne Elaine Mitchell of Fulton, Rhonda Ann Mitchell of Maywood, IllinoisLaurie Ann Mitchell of Paducah and Delecia De’Nee Mitchell of Nashville, Tennessee; four sons, Lawrence Edward Mitchell Jr. of Fulton, Patrick Lawrence Mitchell of Chicago, Illinois, Anthony Lawrence Mitchell of Park Ridge, Illinois, and Lawrence Damon Flournoy Mitchell of Monks Corner, South Carolina; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Baker of Cleveland , Ohion, Virginia Bolen of Denver, Colorado, and Lisa Harris of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers, Michael Mitchell of Cleveland, Ohio and Jeffrey Mitchell of Paducah; seven step-children, James Watkins and Bernetta Watkins, both of Hopkinsville; Peggy Hollowell and Janice Hollowell, both of Princeton, Dique Hollowell of Fulton, Victor Hollowell of Owensboro, and Stassen Hollowell of Indiana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Rosary Chapel of Paducah with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Emanuel Udoh will officiate and burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with military honors.

All attendees are required to wear masks.

You may leave an on-line condolence at pettusrowlandfh.com

Pettus Rowland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Dec 20
Funeral Service
Monday, December 20, 2021
11:00AM
Rosary Chapel Catholic Church
711 Ohio Street
Paducah, KY 42003
