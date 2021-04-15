Lawrence A. Seitz, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Paducah on Dec. 1, 1942, to the late John M. Seitz and Rosalee Englert Seitz. Lawrence was a retired home builder. He was a member of St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church. Lawrence served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Scott Seitz; two daughters, Lori A. Bondurant and Kim Valerius and husband, Chris, all of Paducah; three sisters, Bernadette Englert and Geri Durbin both of Paducah, and Sister Mary Therese of Whitesville; brother, Robert Seitz of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Lacie) Bondurant, Alec Valerius, Bailey Valerius and Audrey Bondurant; five great-grandchildren, Kadie Bondurant, Kaiya Bondurant, Kinison Bondurant, Ava Bondurant, Holden Holmes; and several nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Seitz; two brothers, Charles Seitz, Tommy Seitz; and his parents.
Memorial funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Old U.S. Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
