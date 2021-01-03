LA CENTER — Lawanda Mae Holman, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Charter Assisted Living in Hermitage, Tennessee.
She was a member of La Center First Baptist Church
Lawanda is survived by one son, Gregory Holman of Loveland, Colorado; one daughter, Debbie Riley of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Shantez Riley; one brother, Truman Warren of La Center; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Holman and her parents, Virgil and Jewell Pace Warren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Barlow Cemetery with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.