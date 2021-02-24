Lavon Berry, 97, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of East Baptist Church.
Mrs. Berry is survived by one daughter, Esther; two grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Berry; and two sons, Ronnie and Jimmy; and two sisters. Her parents were Mack and Clara Uldene Arington.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Services will be 10
a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with
the Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
