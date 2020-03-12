TAVARES, Fla. — Lavon Baker Pease, 88, of Tavares, Florida and formerly of Lone Oak, Kentucky, passed away peacefully during the night March 2, 2020, at the Osprey Lodge Nursing Center in Tavares, Florida. Lavon was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a 1949 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Lavon and her husband, Jessie, retired from Martin Marietta in 1991. They promptly became “snowbirds” spending their winters in Florida and traveling across the country in their motor home.
Lavon was the daughter of the late Ralph A. Baker and Ruth E. Zilliox Baker. The family moved to Paducah to escape the dust bowl in 1937, just in time for the 1937 flood in Paducah. Lavon thought Lone Oak was the center of the universe and the only place on earth to live.
Survivors include one daughter, Jana Hailey, and husband, Steve; one grandson, Eric Hailey, all of Florida; one sister, Donna Grief of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, Jessie A. Pease, Jr.; her parents; and one sister, Gwendolyn Mahon.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak First Baptist Church with Dr. Willis Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the church.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.