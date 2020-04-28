MAYFIELD — LaVerne Mitchell Waldrop, 67, of Mayfield, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church and a retired teacher in the Fine Arts Department with the Graves County School System.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tommy Waldrop; a daughter, Clarke Chappell Waldrop of New York City; a brother, George K. Mitchell of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Janell Fulkerson Mitchell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: First United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 214 S. Eighth St., Mayfield, KY 42066 or LaVerne Mitchell Waldrop Scholarship Fund, Georgetown College, 400 E. College St., Georgetown, KY 40324.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Friends may leave condolences or sign the guestbook at byrnfuneralhome.net.
