Laverne Pierce, 91, of Reidland, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 3, 1929, to the late O. L. Parrish and Retha Franklin Reed Parrish. Laverne was a member of the Reidland United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir, played the handbells, United Methodist Women, and was active in the OWLS group. She worked at Modine and was a homemaker. Laverne was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Keith Pierce of Reidland; four grandchildren, Johnna Watson of Reidland, Bradley Watson of Nashville, Elizabeth Watson Brooks of Marshall County, and Mackenzie Leigh Pierce of Reidland; four great-grandchildren, Izaiah Watson, Cameron Watson, Madalin May Lester, Mischa Watson, and two nieces.
Laverne was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Pierce; daughter, Linda R. Watson; sisters, Wanda Nell Parrish and Donna Parrish Downs.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Sky McCracken and Rev. Joe Hansen officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
