MAYFIELD — Laverne (Castleberry) Owens, 93, of Mayfield, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Arrangements were incomplete at Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Benton.

Service information

Nov 17
Visitation
Thursday, November 17, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Nov 17
Service
Thursday, November 17, 2022
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
