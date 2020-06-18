LaVerne Crittendon Scoggins was called home by her Heavenly Father on June 15, 2020, while at home with her children, Altheia Carol Sumners, Wanda Jane McQuaig, and Danny Midyett by her side. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Scoggins was born March 25, 1926, in Graves County, and was raised on the family farm in Stubblefield. She lived most of her adult life in Paducah, working several years at the Paducah Shirt factory, and was a member of East Baptist Church of Paducah.
Ms. Scoggins was loved and respected by all who knew her. She enjoyed her family and gardening. Her cat, Tom was very special to her as a comforting little companion. She will be greatly missed however special memories will live forever in our hearts.
Ms. Scoggins was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Jane Crittendon; father, Ora F. Crittendon; two brothers; six sisters; two grandsons, Tracy Rankin, DeWayne Grant; one granddaughter Lora Midyett; and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
May you rest peacefully Mom and rejoice in your heavenly home. You are missed!
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home. With funeral services to follow at noon. The Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.