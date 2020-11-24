HOPKINSVILLE — LaVerna Fay Arnold, 88, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.
She was born March 18, 1932, in Tamalco, Illinois, the daughter of the late Frank and Maggie Fay Duckworth Robards.
She attended the Little River Church of Christ and enjoyed cooking, quilting, crocheting and bowling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Allen Arnold; two brothers, Raymond and Henry Robards; and sister, Vera Robards.
She is survived by a son, Brian Arnold (Jennifer) of Hopkinsville; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
There will be a private memorial service on a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.