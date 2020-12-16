BENTON — Laverna “Sissy” Lee Donohoo, 86 of Benton, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired certified medication aide at the Calvert City Convalescent Center and a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Surviving are daughters, Cheryl Kelley of West Paducah, Terrie Bloodworth of Benton, and Tammy Lisby of Indianapolis, Indiana.; sons, Mark Donohoo of Calvert City, and Jeff Donohoo, of Benton; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Minnie (Young) Huff; her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Gene Donohoo; stepmother, Helen Huff, and one sister.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens with Dr. David Parish officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memoral donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2609 Yosemite Drive, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.