Laura Bloodworth Wadley, 44, of Paducah, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her home.
She was a school bus driver for the McCracken County School System and then for PATS; she really loved her jobs. She was also a member of Free Spirit Biker Church.
She is survived by sons, John Bloodworth of Paducah and Tommy Wadley of Paducah; father, Everett Bloodworth of Benton; sister, Cherilyn Barrett of California; and several nephews, nieces, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vicki Rayburn Bloodworth and one brother, Sergeant Michael Bloodworth from NYC and then Benton
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. led by Dennis Lawrence, from Free Spirit Biker Church in Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made at Collier Funeral Home to assist the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.