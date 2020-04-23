WINGO — Laura Faye Sudduth, 82, of Wingo, died at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Eastwood Baptist Church in Murray and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Sudduth is survived by four daughters, Pamela Hart of Wingo, Gwen Jones of Charleston, Indiana, and Beverly Garrett and Dorothy Mann, both of Atlanta; a son, Len Sudduth of Wingo; a brother, Larry Hampton of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Bill” Sudduth. Her parents were Albert and Laura Edna Vaughn Hampton.
Private graveside services will be held at Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
