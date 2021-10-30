Laura Jean Morris, 85, of Paducah, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Jean is survived by one daughter, Teri Hobgood, of Reidland; two sons, John Morris, of Paducah and Steve Morris, of Kuttawa; five grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chili” Morris; her parents, Harry Peyton and Flossie (Barker) Peyton; two sisters; and one granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating.
Friends may call noon — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Jean Morris to Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.