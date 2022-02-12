Laura Kathleen Hayden was released to Heaven on Feb. 1, 2022. She was born 58 years ago in Plattsburgh, New York, and came into my life on the day President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated.
I’m Laura’s father, tasked to write her obituary and make funeral arrangements. She inherited great beauty, some truly phenomenal talents, and a large measure of free spirit. As soon as she graduated from Manchester (NH) High School Central, she left her home- parents and younger brothers- to sample the good life, whatever and wherever that may be. She
never had a compass and couldn’t read a map, literally.
Laura found strength in female friendships in particular and kept close to many she’d chosen as pals in grade and high school. She was kind always, genuine, and generous with her spiritual communion. She could coax a smile out of any grump having a bad day. Laura readily shared stories from her carefree days. These vivid anecdotes were as entertaining to strangers as they were mortifying to family and loved ones. We guessed half of the time she was making them up. The rest were true, and we ached for her.
In Kentucky, her 18 year long home, Laura spoiled her dog, Jasmine, shamelessly, made many friends, and helped raise a beloved young girl to adulthood. Three and a half years ago she also found Greg Porterfield of Paducah, who treasured the light that was within her.
Besides Greg, Laura is survived by her parents, Joseph and Susan Hayden of Candia, New Hampshire; two brothers, Joseph of California and Adam of Florida; several loving extended family members; and by Kierstan Arant and Sara Schoen-Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held for Laura at the Community Kitchen of Paducah (located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) beginning at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Luncheon for the celebrants and their families will follow, prepared and served by Community Kitchen volunteers.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.