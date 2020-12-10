Laura Jane Lambert, 83, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Providence Point Nursing Home in Paducah. Her parents were Janie Mae Cottrell and Wesley Boyd Lambert.
Miss Lambert was a proud graduate of St. Mary’s Academy Class of 1956. She obtained degrees in History and Political Science from Murray State University. Her 56-year teaching career was spent teaching in the Paducah Catholic schools. She began teaching at St. Mary’s Academy in 1958 where she taught 5th-8th grade until 1965. She became assistant principal and taught American History at St. Francis De Sales Grade School from 1965-1982. In 1982, she joined the teaching staff at St. Mary High School where she was chairman of the Social Studies Department and taught American History, AP U.S. History, and American Government until 2013. She then served as the school’s historian and archivist until her retirement in 2015. She was deeply devoted to St. Mary and the many students she taught throughout her lifetime.
She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Circle #258, and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Awards and Achievements:
• Duchess of Paducah, 1966
• Christian Brothers “Distinguished LaSallian Educator,” 1985
• Daughters of the American Revolution “Outstanding Teacher of the Year,” 2006
• Charter Member of St. Mary High School Hall of Fame, 2007
• Sophia Award for Distinguished Service from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, 2013
She was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church where she served on the finance committee for several years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbaranelle Lambert, Gladys Clinton Lambert, and Henrietta Marie Lambert, and one brother, Stanley Boyd Lambert.
Private Funeral Mass will be at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003, or St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 116 So. 6th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
