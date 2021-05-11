Laura Hall-Cawthon

Laura Teresa Hall-Cawthon, 59, of Paducah, died at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of New Greater Love Church. She was formerly employed as a certified nursing assistant.
She is survived by a daughter, Kezia McClain; three sons, Rahim Shabazz, Jewel Hall and Ben Hall Jr.; her mother, Mattie Sains, all of Paducah; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mathis Sains, Ralph Burns and Michael Burns, all of Paducah; a sister, DyVonnettea Wiley of Corpus Christi, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Ben Hall, Sr. and Melvin Cawthon; and her father, Henry Burns.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at New Greater Love Church with the Revs. LaRita Horton and Gwendolyn Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.
Friends may also call at the church from 10 a.m. to the service hour Wednesday.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle on pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.