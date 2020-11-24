Laura (Fields) McDougal, 81, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Benton, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah.
Born Saturday, December 31, 1938, in Benton, she was the daughter of the late Julius Marvin Fields and the late Willie Mae (Algood) Fields. She was the wife of the late Robert Farris McDougal. She was a homemaker and mother, former owner and operator of a catering business in Marshall County.
She was of the Church of Christ faith.
She is survived by her children, Linda King of Paducah, Karen Hunter of Murray, Kelly Mikrut of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Robert McDougal of Hendersonville, Tennessee; stepson, Sean McDougal of Odessa, Florida; sister, Mary Lou LeVan of Benton; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Marvin, Robert “Bob,” Joe and William Fields; one sister, Dorothy Fields Colson; her stepdaughter, Shara McDougal; and one grandchild, Christi McDougal.
During this most difficult time when services must be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Collier Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations services, 211 West 5th St. Benton, KY.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
