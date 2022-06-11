METROPOLIS, Ill. — Laura Ella Ellerbusch, 102, of Metropolis, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 20, 1920, in Joppa, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Vannie (Taylor) Walbright. She married Lindell Ellerbusch on Dec. 18, 1939, and together they shared 73 years of marriage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis with Rev. Joey Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Laura Ella worked as a cook at Joppa Maple Grove for 10 years, was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis, and the Joppa High School Class of 1938.
Laura Ella is survived by her children, Sherry Barnhill and husband Bill and Kevin Ellerbusch and wife Mary; grandsons, Chad Barnhill and wife Nikki and Brandon Barnhill and wife Renee; great grandchildren, Cole, Harlie, Reese, and Natalie Barnhill; one niece.
Laura Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Iola Sutfin and Lucille Meeks; two nieces.
Visitation will be held on from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis.
Memorials may be made in Laura Ella’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 100 East 5th Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Music will be provided by her son, Kevin Ellerbusch.
Pallbearers will be Chad Barnhill, Brandon Barnhill, Reese Barnhill, Cole Barnhill, David Cole, and Billy Hopkins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.